'Shahrukh Khan of Mumbai Indians': Harbhajan Singh showers high praise on Indian cricket team batsman

Former Indian cricket team skipper Harbhajan Singh called Suryakumar Yadav the ‘Shahrukh Khan of Mumbai Indians and said that the right-hander is among the top 5 T20 batsmen in the world according to him.

Yadav missed the first couple of games for MI in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 due to injuries but made a brilliant return with a fifty against Kolkata Knight Riders.

“Remember once he had gestured, 'Main hoon na (I'm still here)' like Shahrukh Khan used to say, so he is the Shahrukh Khan of this team. He comes during difficult situations and bats very well against spin and can go 360 against pacers. And he has so much of confidence in his batting that in situations where he takes 4-5 balls to get off the mark, he knows that he can make up for that later in the innings and he had showed that as well,” Harbhajan said in an interview with Sportskeeda.

"I've seen him over the years, when he first came, he was a bit fat, but has lost a lot of weight in the past few years and worked a lot. And if I have to talk about top 5 players in the world, then in T20s, Suryakumar Yadav's name definitely makes the list, because he is that big a player," he added.

Mumbai Indians have struggling in the IPL 2022 till now with three defeats in as many matches for the five-time champions. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be aiming to register their first win in this year’s competition when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday.