/Serie A | Inter Milan win Scudetto third time in six seasons

Inter Milan won their third Serie A title in six seasons on Sunday thanks to a 2-0 victory over Parma that ignited the celebrations at a jubilant San Siro and across the city. Marcus Thuram's side-footed finish just before half-time set Inter on their way before Henrikh Mkhitaryan's second-half goal put the Scudetto beyond doubt. With three matches left, Inter have a 12-point lead over reigning champions Napoli and 15 more points than third-placed AC Milan. The San Siro was a sea of blue and black and thousands of fans also gathered in front of Milan's Duomo cathedral to celebrate their team's 21st Italian title.

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Inter have successfully overcome the traumatic end to last season under the calm guidance of coach Cristian Chivu, who was almost a novice at this level when he took over last summer.

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Less than a year after losing the 2025 title race by a point and collapsing to a 5-0 humiliation by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final, Inter are back at the top.

"Today, we are all happy, but we must not forget all the work accomplished, because it was very difficult to start again after the end of last season when we lost in all the competitions we could win," Inter captain Lautaro Martinez said.

Chivu's rejuvenating effect

Inter owe this success largely to Chivu, the club's former player and a surprise appointment in June to replace Simone Inzaghi, who won six trophies and reached two Champions League finals in four seasons but left for a lucrative deal in Saudi Arabia.

With small steps and few new signings, Chivu has breathed new life into the side.

Inter can complete the third league and cup double in their history if they beat Lazio in the Coppa Italia final on May 13 at the Olympic Stadium in Rome.

Juventus missed a chance to exploit AC Milan's earlier slip and take third place in Serie A as they drew 1-1 at home with relegated Verona.

The Turin giants did, however, climb three points clear of Como in the chase for the fourth Champions league qualifying spot.

AC Milan had relinquished their last, slim, hope of catching Inter at the top as they subsided 2-0 at mid-table Sassuolo.

Milan endured a nightmare afternoon in Reggio Emilia, crashing to a fourth defeat in their last seven matches.

Juventus remained two points behind Milan after struggling to breach determined defending from Verona, who were relegated on Friday.

While Juve dominated possession they handed their visitors the opener when Domagoj Bradaric pounced on a poor pass and slid in a low cross that Kieron Bowie scuffed home.

It was one of Verona's only two shots on target. Bowie drilled a long-range shot straight at Michele de Grigorio in the Juventus goal in the last five minutes.

Juventus, meanwhile, bombarded the visitors' goal, taking 23 shots, six of them on target.

Dusan Vlahovic levelled after 61 minutes with a free kick from 25 metres.

In Sassoulo, it took just five minutes for Sassuolo to take the lead through Domenico Berardi.

Massimiliano Allegri's Milan side played with 10 for most of the match after English defender Fikayo Tomori was sent off in the 24th minute.

Frenchman Armand Lauriente doubled Sassuolo's lead in the 47th minute and a furious Allegri made a string of changes to no avail.

"I understand our fans' frustration; we all want to secure Champions League qualification as soon as possible," Allegri told broadcaster DAZN.