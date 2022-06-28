Serena Williams vs Harmony Tan live streaming: When and where to watch Wimbledon clash in India?

The legendary Serena Williams will play in her first singles competition after nearly a year when she ock horns against France's Harmony Tan in her first-round clash at the ongoing Wimbledon 2022 on Tuesday (June 28). Williams is chasing a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title as she currently stands just one title away from matching Margaret Court's record of winning 24 Grand Slam singles titles in her career - the most in women's tennis history.

40-year-old Williams is currently ranked 1,204 in the world and has gained entry as a wildcard in Wimbledon 2022. Nonetheless, there is an immense buzz over her return to the iconic Centre Court where she has won seven Wimbledon titles so far in her illustrious career.

While her pedigree in the competition is second to none, Williams has not played much top-level tennis in the build-up to Wimbledon 2022. She is heading into the opening game with just two doubles matches at Eastbourne behind her back. Nonetheless, the American will start as a favourite against Tan.

Tan, on the other hand, defeated the likes of Ana Bogdan and Lucia Bronzetti recently on her way to reaching the final of the WTA 125K event. She is a prodigious talent, who likes playing on the grass and is expected to give a tough time to Williams on her return to Wimbledon.

Here is all you need to know about the Serena Williams vs Harmony Tan clash at Wimbledon 2022:

Where will the Serena Williams vs Harmony Tan Wimbledon 2022 clash take place?

The Serena Williams vs Harmony Tan Wimbledon 2022 clash will take place at the Centre Court on Tuesday (June 28).

What time will the Serena Williams vs Harmony Tan Wimbledon 2022 clash begin?

The Serena Williams vs Harmony Tan Wimbledon 2022 clash is expected to start at around 9:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Serena Williams vs Harmony Tan Wimbledon 2022 match?

The live telecast of the Serena Williams vs Harmony Tan Wimbledon 2022 match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.

How to catch the live streaming of the Serena Williams vs Harmony Tan Wimbledon 2022 match?

The live streaming of the Serena Williams vs Harmony Tan Wimbledon 2022 match will be available on the Hotstar app and website.