WATCH: British tennis star Jodie Burrage offers drink, candy to ball boy who nearly fainted at Wimbledon

British tennis star Jodie Burrage's gesture for a ball boy on the court during her first-round clash against Lesia Tsurenko on the opening day of the Wimbledon 2022 was one of the highlights of the showpiece event. Burrage won hearts with her gesture as she came to the ball boy's rescue after he nearly fainted on the court during her match against Tsurenko.

Burrage lost her first-round clash against Tsurenko 2-6, 3-6 in straight sets but managed to win hearts with her kind gesture. The incident happened at the start of the second set between Burrage and Tsurenko on Court no.18 when a ball boy almost fainted.

The British player stopped the game and was spotted attending to him immediately. She offered him a Gatorade energy drink and some candies which were arranged from the crowd. The video of her brilliant gesture for the ball boy has gone viral on social media.

Burrage later revealed the boy felt like he was going to faint which prompted her to attend to him and offer him some sugar in the form of a drink and candies. The British player said it was distressing to see the boy struggle on the court and that he felt better afterwards.

"He just said he was feeling really faint. He couldn't actually really talk. It was quite distressing to see," Burrage was quoted as saying by CNN.

"Just tried to get him some sugar, gave him a Gatorade and a gel. The gel is not the nicest thing, so they managed to find some Percy Pigs sweets somewhere along the line in the crowd, which he got down and then started to feel better," she added.

While Burrage lost against Tsurenko in the first round on Monday, British teenager Emma Raducanu got off to a winning start with a victory against Belgium's Alison van Uytvanck 6-4, 6-4 in straight sets. The legendary Serena Williams and women's top seed Iga Swiatek will kick off their campaign on Tuesday. Williams, a wild card entry this year, will face France's Harmony Tan in the first round.