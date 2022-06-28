Novak Djokovic to Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko: Who said what at Wimbledon 2022 Day 1?

It was an enthralling opening day at Wimbledon 2022 as the showpiece event got underway at the All England Club on Monday (June 27). Serbian ace Nova Djokovic got off to a winning start headling Day 1 as he got the better of Korea's Kwon Soon-woo to progress to the second round. Spanish teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz also registered a victory in his 1st round clash against Jan-Lennard Struff.

British teenager Emma Raducanu made her centre court debut on Monday against Belgian Alison van Uytvanck and defeated her 6-4, 6-4 in straight sets to make a flying start. Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko defeated Britisher Jodie Anna Burrage to progress to the second round where she will be up against Ukraine compatriot Anhelina Kalinina.

Here is a look at who said what on Day 1 at Wimbledon 2022:

After winning his first-round clash against Kwon Soon-woo, Novak Djokovic opened up on a video he posted on Instagram of repairing a garden trampoline which left his son bemused. Djokovic said for his son, anyone competing in the Wimbledon is almost like a superhero.

"For him anyone playing in Wimbledon is a superhero. He saw these big guys that have muscles, my fitness coach, tennis coach, and he couldn't understand how is it that we can't fix a trampoline and we're playing at Wimbledon," said Djokovic.

British tennis player Jody Burrage came to the rescue of a ball boy who nearly fainted on the court. Here's what she had to say after giving him a drink and some candy.

"They managed to find some Percy Pigs somewhere along the line in the crowd, which he got down and then started to feel better."

Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko got the better of Burrage in her first-round match and is not set to be up against her Ukraine compatriot Anhelina Kalinina in the next round.

"The main thing that I would wish to happen, that we get a lot of heavy weapons. We are here and we are playing for my country, for Ukraine. We just want to remind that Ukraine is in trouble and we need help."

Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis, who will now face Novak Djokovic in the second round after defeating Kamil Majchrzak in the first round.

"Novak is kind of a brick wall."