Sending Jasprit Bumrah wasn't right: Md Azharuddin feels Ravi Shastri should have come for post-match PC

India lost their second game on the trot in the Super 12 round of the T20 World Cup 2021 edition, being held in the UAE, after going down to Kane Williamson-led New Zealand by eight wickets on Sunday (October 31). After having lost to Pakistan in their opening fixture, by ten wickets, the Virat Kohli-led side were expected to comeback in style and beat the Kiwis. However, India are now on the brink of elimination after losing two consecutive ties by big margins.

After the encounter, Jasprit Bumrah came for the post-match press conference from Team India. While Kohli had come out for the post-match presser after India were thrashed by Pakistan, the 32-year-old chose to skip the post-match meeting after the New Zealand game as Bumrah answered the questions. While the speedster was firm in his replies, former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin feels head coach Ravi Shastri should've come for the post-match press conference, if not Kohli.

ALSO READ | You'll have to face the nation: Md Azharuddin slams Virat Kohli for skipping presser after NZ loss

"In my view the coach should have come for the press conference. If Virat Kohli doesn't want to attend the press conference, that's fine. But, Ravi (Shastri) bhai should've attended the press conference," Azharuddin said during a discussion on ABP News.

"You can't just attend press conferences after victories, you must give an explanation for defeats too. Sending Bumrah for the press conference was not right. Either the captain or the coach should have come for the presser or someone from the coaching staff," he added.

ALSO READ | Never seen captaincy potential in Virat Kohli, says Danish Kaneria as India near elimination in T20 WC

"If you lose a game or two, there's nothing to be ashamed of. But the captain or the coach must come and explain to the nation why the team lost. How can you expect Bumrah to answer these questions? If you are ready to face the media when the team wins then you should also step forward when your team is going through a rough phase," Azharuddin asserted.

India have their back against the wall in the T20 WC. They need to win their remaining games by big margins and hope for some other results to favour them in order to enter the semi-finals. The Men in Blue will now face Afghanistan on Wednesday (November 3) at Abu Dhabi and another defeat will end their campaign in the marquee tournament.

India's group, i.e. Pool B, is topped by Pakistan, who are followed by Afghanistan, New Zealand, Namibia. Kohli & Co. and Scotland occupy the bottom-two spots, respectively.