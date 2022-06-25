Selectors need to have hard conversations with Rohit, Kohli & Rahul over their strike-rate: Ex-India cricketer

India's top three looks pretty much settled heading into the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia this year. While skipper Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are likely to open the batting, Virat Kohli will continue batting at number three for the Men in Blue. The trio has been consistent at the top over the years now but their recent form and struggles over improving their strike rate don't inspire much confidence.

While Rahul had a brilliant campaign in IPL 2022, amassing over 600 runs yet again this season, his inability to accelerate in the Power play and during crucial phases of the game cost his team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) a couple of games. On the other hand, both Kohli and Rohit had below-par seasons with the bat by their own standards.

With intense competition for spots in the batting line-up and the emergence of the likes of Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad among others as openers, the strike rate of Rohit, Rahul and Kohli remains a concern for the Indian team. Speaking about the same, former India cricketer Saba Karim said the trio needs to find solutions for the issues soon.

Also Read: 'We are generally the enemy': Maxwell left in awe after special gesture from Sri Lankan fans in Colombo

While he insisted all three of Rohit, Rahul and Kohli will walk into the XI, Karim suggested the selectors to have hard conversations with the trio if their strike rate doesn't improve in the build-up to the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

"A tough call for the selectors. At this stage, I'm sure all three of them (Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul) will walk into the XI," Karim said in an interaction arranged by Sony Sports Network.

"If such criticism (over strike-rate) is being levelled at them, it is up to them to find a solution so that they emerge in a much better manner. And if it's not happening then the team management or selectors need to have hard conversations with the individuals involved because there is stiff competition coming through. The players whom you have named enough experience to make the required changes in their batting so that it is beneficial for the national side. I'm sure they understand the needs of modern T20 batting," he added.

Also Read: 'Will challenge it....' - PCB chairman Ramiz Raja breaks silence on IPL's two-and-a-half month window

India are certain to head into the T20 World Cup 2022 with Rohit, Rahul and Kohli as their top three. They are also the senior-most batters in the side and will have to shoulder more responsibility than others in the difficult conditions Down Under. While Rahul is currently out with an injury, Rohit and Kohli are expected to feature in the T20I series against England next month.



