'We are generally the enemy': Glenn Maxwell left in awe after special gesture from Sri Lankan fans in Colombo

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was left in awe after a special gesture from the Sri Lankan fans following the conclusion of the fifth ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday (June 24). Sri Lanka is currently dealing with one of its worst financial crises but cricket turned out to be an escape for the fans in the country. Fans thronged in the stadium in huge numbers for the final 5th ODI between the two teams on Friday (June 24).

The R Premadasa Stadium was painted yellow by the Sri Lankan fans during the 5th ODI on Friday with a number of them sporting Australia's yellow jerseys to thank the visiting team for their support in the current time of crisis. Some Sri Lankan supporters were also spotted waving Australian national flags at the stadium during the game.

The Australian team also received a standing ovation from the Sri Lankan fans at the stadium after winning the 5th ODI by four wickets. Australia successfully chased down the target of 161 runs with 10.3 overs to spare to bag a consolation victory and end the five-match series 3-2.

Australian all-rounder Maxwell was overwhelmed by the gesture from the Sri Lankan fans and expressed his gratitude post the game. Maxwell said it was one of the most special feelings to get cheered on by fans of the opposition team as the Aussies are generally handed the 'enemy' tag when touring a nation.

"It was pretty extraordinary. I was just telling the boys 'that was one of the most special feelings, being able to walk around the ground and have a foreign country all cheer for you," Maxwell said speaking to cricket.com.au.

"A lot of times when Australia tours, we are generally the enemy and there is not many Australian fans in the stands but to have the support and fans that are here at the moment is truly extraordinary. Everyone's wearing yellow. They have got all the Australian flags all over the place. It's really special and credit to everyone who has been able to get here.

"It's been tough obviously for the locals and for them to come out to support us and entertain them and they have had a really good time during the one-day series," he added.

Talking about the fifth ODI, Sri Lanka's batting line-up faltered after the hosts won the toss and decided to bat first. They were skittled out for a paltry 160 runs as the likes of Jos Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Matthew Kuhnemann picked up two wickets apiece.

In reply, Australia chased down the target comfortably with the help of crucial knocks from Alex Carey (45) and Marnus Labuschagne (31). Despite losing the final game by 4 wickets, Sri Lanka clinched the series 3-2 to register a historic series win against the Aussies.