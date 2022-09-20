Sanju Samson could be a better option over Rishabh Pant: Ex-Pak spinner analyses India's T20 WC squad

India's 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup was announced by the BCCI last week. It featured majority of the players who were part of Rohit Sharma & Co.'s dismal Asia Cup campaign, with pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel also being included after regaining fitness.

In the reserves, the likes of Md Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar were named. The biggest exclusion was Sanju Samson, who wasn't even mentioned in the standby list. Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria feels India could've gone for Samson instead of Pant, who he believes 'shouldn't be part of the Indian T20 team at the moment'.

"India must keep their friendships aside and not pick players on that basis. Rishabh Pant doesn't look like a good T20 player. He is more suited to 50-over cricket and Test matches," Kaneria said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"Sanju Samson could be a better option over Rishabh Pant. Pant's recent performances also haven't been that great and Dinesh Karthik is also already there in the team," he opined.

Kaneria further asserted, "Samson deserved to be a part of the team. He was impressive when India toured Australia in 2020. His hand-eye coordination is very good. The wickets in Australia would have suited his playing style. Pant is no doubt a very good player, but I don't think he should be a part of India's T20 team at the moment."

India's final 15-man squad for T20 World Cup 2022:

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

Standby players - Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar