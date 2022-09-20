Ind vs Aus: Virat Kohli 207 runs away from overtaking head coach Rahul Dravid in elite list

Virat Kohli returned to international cricket during the Asia Cup after a break post the England tour. The 33-year-old announced his return in style, ending the continental tournament as the second-highest run-getter (276 runs) in five outings and ended his international century drought in India's face-off versus Afghanistan.

Kohli will now look to carry on in a similar stead and play a key role in guiding India to a title win in the upcoming T20 World Cup, to be held in Australia from October-November. Ahead of the showpiece event Down Under, India are set to host Australia in three T20Is and South Africa in three T20Is and ODIs each. Prior to the Australia T20Is, which kicks off on Tuesday (September 20), Kohli is just 207 runs away from surpassing head coach and former Indian captain Rahul Dravid in an elite list of batters.

Most international runs

Sachin Tendulkar - 34,357

Kumar Sangakkara - 28,016

Ricky Ponting - 27,483

Mahela Jayawardene - 25,957

Jacques Kallis - 25,534

Rahul Dravid - 24,208

Virat Kohli - 24,002

Brian Lara - 22,358

Sanath Jayasuriya - 21,032

Shivnarine Chanderpaul - 20,988'

If Kohli has a memorable series versus the defending champions Australia, against whom he averages an impressive 64.42, he might pip Dravid to take the sixth spot in the overall list, becoming India's second-highest run-getter as well.

Ahead of the series opener, captain Rohit also hinted at the possibility of using Kohli as an opener in the T20 WC. In a press conference, he said, "Virat Kohli is our third opener and he will open in some of the games. In the last match of Asia Cup, we were happy with the way he played. But KL Rahul will open the batting in the World Cup, we do not want to experiment with that position a lot, his performance sometimes goes quite unnoticed."

"He is a very important player for Team India. For us, I just want to make it clear, we are clear in our thought process. We do not have any confusion, we are very clear what KL Rahul brings to the table for us, he is a quality player and is very important for us. His presence at the top is very crucial for us," Hitman added.