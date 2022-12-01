Run machine Steve Smith equals Don Bradman's tally with splendid knock in Australia-West Indies Test

Australia have so far dominated the first Test versus West Indies in Perth. Opting to bat first, Pat Cummins-led Australia rode on Marnus Labuschagne's 204 and Steve Smith's unbeaten 200, the hosts posted a mammoth 598-4 decl. While Usman Khawaja (65) and Travis Head (99) also contributed, Labuschagne-Smith were the most impressive of the lot with the latter returning to his best format after long.

With his splendid knock versus Kraigg Brathwaite-led Windies, Smith scored his 29th Test hundred and equalled Sir Don Bradman's tally; joint fourth-most ton by an Aussie batter in whites. The right-handed batter reached the milestone in his 88th game and took 155 innings. In the overall list, Ricky Ponting, Steve Waugh and Matthew Hayden are ahead of Smith. Here's the top five batters with most hundreds in Test cricket for Australia:

Most hundreds for Australia in Men's Tests:

Ricky Ponting - 41

Steve Waugh - 32

Matthew Hayden - 30

Sir Don Bradman - 29

Steve Smith* - 29

Given Smith's love for scoring daddy hundreds in Tests, the former Aussie captain is sure to climb up the ladder in the overall list and won't be surprising if he goes past Ponting's tally as well. At 33, the right-hander is fit enough to carry on for as many as four-five years and can break plethora of records in the purest format.