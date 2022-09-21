Rohit Sharma should drop to no.3, Virat Kohli can open: Ex-Pak cricketer's absurd suggestion to Team India

India lost to Australia in the three-match T20I series opener in Mohali on Tuesday evening (September 20). Being asked to bat first, India managed to post a mammoth 208 for 6 in 20 overs, riding on KL Rahul's 55, Suryakumar Yadav's 46 and Hardik Pandya's 71 not out. At one stage, the hosts were reduced to 35 for 2 following the dismissals of captain Rohit Sharma (11) and Virat Kohli (7-ball 2).

In reply, Aaron Finch-led Aussies chased down the score in 19.2 overs courtesy of all-rounder Cameron Green's 61 and Matthew Wade's entertaining 21-ball 45 not out. Following this loss, former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria made a bold claim, suggesting skipper Rohit to demote himself in the batting order and asking for Virat's promotion in his place. In addition, he gave another suggestion; calling for Rohit-Virat to open and dropping Rahul to No. 3.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria pointed out, "Rohit Sharma isn't scoring enough runs. We saw that during the Asia Cup too. He is getting starts, but hasn't been able to convert them into big knocks. He should consider dropping himself to No. 3 and Virat Kohli could open. Or India could ask KL Rahul to be the No. 3 with Virat and Rohit playing as openers."

