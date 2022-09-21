Rohit Sharma should drop to no.3, Virat Kohli can open: Ex-Pak cricketer's absurd suggestion to Team India

Rohit Sharma should drop to no.3, Virat Kohli can open, says ex-Pakistan cricketer Photograph:( AFP )
After India's defeat at the hands of Australia in the Mohali T20I, former Pakistan spinner has made a bold claim and asked Rohit Sharma to demote himself in the batting order:
India lost to Australia in the three-match T20I series opener in Mohali on Tuesday evening (September 20). Being asked to bat first, India managed to post a mammoth 208 for 6 in 20 overs, riding on KL Rahul's 55, Suryakumar Yadav's 46 and Hardik Pandya's 71 not out. At one stage, the hosts were reduced to 35 for 2 following the dismissals of captain Rohit Sharma (11) and Virat Kohli (7-ball 2).
In reply, Aaron Finch-led Aussies chased down the score in 19.2 overs courtesy of all-rounder Cameron Green's 61 and Matthew Wade's entertaining 21-ball 45 not out. Following this loss, former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria made a bold claim, suggesting skipper Rohit to demote himself in the batting order and asking for Virat's promotion in his place. In addition, he gave another suggestion; calling for Rohit-Virat to open and dropping Rahul to No. 3.
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria pointed out, "Rohit Sharma isn't scoring enough runs. We saw that during the Asia Cup too. He is getting starts, but hasn't been able to convert them into big knocks. He should consider dropping himself to No. 3 and Virat Kohli could open. Or India could ask KL Rahul to be the No. 3 with Virat and Rohit playing as openers."
Further, Kaneria slammed Virat for his poor shot selection in the series opener in Mohali. "Virat Kohli received a huge ovation from the crowd when he came out to bat. However, he could only manage to score two runs. There was no need for him to play that shot and there was no requirement for that shot at that stage of the match. He should have looked to spend more time at the crease before playing his shots. It was a fresh wicket and he needed to adjust first," the ex-Pakistan leggie concluded.
With Rohit more suited to take on the bowlers from the word go, compared to KL and Virat, it seems highly unlikely that the Indian team management will opt to demote the skipper, with the T20 World Cup less than a month away.
Meanwhile, the second and penultimate T20I between both sides will be held in Nagpur on Friday evening (September 23).