Ind vs Aus, 1st T20I: Sunil Gavaskar points out Rohit & Co.'s 'real concern' after defeat in Mohali run-feast

India lost to Australia in the first of the three-match T20I series on Tuesday evening (September 20) at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. Being asked to bat first, India lost captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli early but rode on vice-captain KL Rahul's 55, Suryakumar Yadav's 46 and Hardik Pandya's 71 not out to post a tall score, 208 for 6 in 20 overs.

In reply, Australia were cruising at 108 for 1 at the halfway stage before a collapse saw them being reduced to 145-5 in 14.1 overs. At that stage, it seemed like India will edge past Australia but the T20 world champions rode on Matthew Wade's 45 not out, off 21 balls, after Cameron Green's impressive 61 to win by four wickets in 19.2 overs. In this way, Aussies recorded their highest T20I run-chase versus the 2007 champions.

After the contest, former Indian opener-turned-commentator Sunil Gavaskar mentioned India's 'real concern' heading into the T20 World Cup, from next month in Australia. "I don't think there was too much dew. We didn't see the fielders or bowlers trying to use the towel to try and dry their fingers. That's not an excuse. We didn't bowl well. For example, that 19th over... that's a real concern,” Gavaskar said on Sports Today following the game.

“Somebody like a Bhuvneshwar Kumar is going for runs every single time, when he is expected.. in 18 deliveries he has bowled in three matches against Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and now Australia, he has given away 49 runs. It is almost three runs per ball. Somebody with his experience and calibre, you expect he will give 35-36 runs in those 18 deliveries. That really is an area of concern,” pointed out the ex-Indian skipper.

Bhuvi leaked 35 runs in his last 12 deliveries in Mohali. Even in India's Super Four games versus Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the experienced pacer gave away 19 and 14 runs, respectively, as Rohit & Co. lost both the fixtures.

Gavaskar further pinned his hopes on Jasprit Bumrah's comeback to revive India's death-bowling. "What we have seen in last few years is that has been one of the areas where India have suffered. They have not been able to defend good scores. Maybe when (Jasprit) Bumrah comes in it might be a completely different situation because he gets wickets at the top. India didn't get those today as Australia got off to a flying start,”Gavaskar added.

Bumrah was given some time to return to international cricket, having last played during the England ODIs, but is expected to appear in India's must-win game versus Australia, on Friday (September 23) in Nagpur.