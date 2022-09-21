He is trying to do a litte bit more: Sunil Gavaskar explains reason behind Rohit Sharma's struggles for India

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar shared his two cents on skipper Rohit Sharma's recent struggles for the Indian team in white-ball cricket. While he has been among the runs, Rohit has been far from consistent and has often gotten out trying to go after the bowlers.

India's new approach to go all-out from the word go in T20Is has ended up costing Rohit his wicket on several occasions. The opening batter tried to take on the Australian bowlers early in India's innings in the first T20I in Mohali on Tuesday but ended up getting dismissed cheaply for just 11 off nine deliveries.

Rohit played a couple of good shots during his stay in the middle, including a brilliant six over backward square leg against Pat Cummins in the second over. However, the Indian skipper perished in the next over after trying to flick one for a six against Josh Hazlewood.

Explaining Rohit's recent struggles on the pitch, Gavaskar said the Indian skipper is trying to do a little bit more every time he walks out to bat. The India legend believes Rohit should take his time in settling down at the top before taking on the bowlers as he has enough shots in his arsenal to catch up later even if he starts slow.

"With Rohit Sharma, the range of shots that he has, he doesn't really have to do what he is looking to do over here, that is step down the pitch even before the bowler has released the ball," Gavaskar told India Today.

"The way he has been playing T20 cricket before that, his scoring and strike rate has been phenomenal. It's been absolutely terrific. He hasn't tried to do anything more. Over here, in the last few matches, it just seems to me that he is looking to do a little bit more and, in the process, getting out," he added.

Despite Rohit's cheap dismissal in the first T20I, India managed to post a big total of 208 runs riding on brilliant half-centuries from KL Rahul (55) and Hardik Pandya (71). Suryakumar Yadav also looked in terrific touch as he notched up a quickfire 46 off 25 deliveries. However, their efforts went in vain as Australia gunned down the target with four balls to spare.

Rohit's personal form can be a concern for India with the T20 World Cup 2022 starting next month in Australia. The Hitman hasn't looked on top of his game and Gavaskar believes he needs to give himself time while opening to ensure he can produce impactful knocks for the team.

"I do believe that Rohit needs to give himself that little more time, he has got all the shots in the book. Even if he gets off to a slow start, he can triple it by the time his innings is over," he added," said Gavaskar.

Rohit has so far scored 434 runs in 18 T20Is this year at an average of 25.52. He has maintained a healthy strike rate of 142.76 but has managed only two fifties in the shortest format, highlighting his inconsistent returns at the top. The Indian skipper will be hopeful of bouncing back in the remaining two games of the ongoing three-match T20I series against Australia.