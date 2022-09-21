Highest-paid but some are overweight: Former Pakistan captain aims a dig at Indian players over fitness

The Indian team is facing criticism from all corners for their sloppy fielding in the first T20I against Australia in Mohali on Tuesday. India looked far from clinical on the pitch as the hosts dropped as many as three crucial catches during Australia's run-chase. The Men in Blue lost the series-opener by four wickets after failing to defend a massive total of 208 runs.

India dropped the catches of both Cameron Green and Matthew Wade, who went on to play brilliant knocks apiece to take their team home in the 209-run chase. Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt took a swipe at the Indian players' fitness after their shoddy fielding in the game and called some of the Indian players 'overweight'.

Butt compared the Indian players to their Australian, English and South African counterparts while arguing why they are not the fittest despite being the highest-paid cricketers in the world.

"Indian players are the highest-paid cricketers in the world. They play the maximum number of matches. You tell me why are they not the fittest. If we compare their body structure, teams like South Africa, Australia and England are much better. I would even say some Asian teams are ahead of India. Some Indian players are overweight. I think they need to work on that because they are brilliant cricketers," Butt said in a video on his YouTube channel.

While he admitted the likes of Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja have set great fitness standards in the Indian team, Butt argued Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant don't look on top of their fitness. He also called out KL Rahul for being lethargic on the field against Australia on Tuesday.

"I don't know if others will talk about this or not, but in my view, Team India's fitness is not ideal. Some experienced players are not at that level where they should be in terms of fielding. Virat Kohli has set an example for others in fitness. Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya are so fit," said Butt.

They have outstanding fitness, but there are players like Rohit Sharma, even KL Rahul looked lethargic today, you know, Rishabh Pant. If they become fit, they will become more dangerous cricketers," he added.

India's sloppy fielding in the first T20I ended up costing them the game at the end as Australia pulled off a record chase against the hosts in Mohali. Australia rode on opener Cameron Greens's brilliant 61 off 30 balls and Matthew Wade's cameo of 21-ball 45 to gun down the target of 209 runs with four balls to spare.