Rishabh Pant is a superior player, says ex-Aussie opener after India prefer Dinesh Karthik in Mohali T20I

India played Australia in the three-match T20I series opener on Tuesday evening (September 20) at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. The Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue posted a mammoth 208 for 6 in 20 overs, registering their highest score versus the Aussies in the format, before failing to defend the tall score.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel leaked plenty of runs -- with India needing 40 to defend off the last 18 balls -- as the duo were taken to the cleaners and led to Australia's four-wicket win, riding on Cameron Green's 61 and Matthew Wade's 45 not out. During the clash, Rishabh Pant's absence made heads turn as the Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid-led team management went ahead with veteran Dinesh Karthik as the wicketkeeper-batter, dropping Pant.

It is to be noted that Pant wasn't preferred in the playing XI in India's Asia Cup opener, versus Pakistan. However, he replaced DK from the line-up in the following games before the two featured in the playing XI in India's last clash, versus Afghanistan in the Super Four round.

After Pant's omission, former Aussie opener-turned-commentator Matthew Hayden backed the star player and called for his inclusion, at all times, across formats. "Rishabh Pant would be picked in every side if I was the selector. He is just the future. He needs to be backed and needs time. Even if it's through runs or form, he should be there in my opinion. He is a superior player in pretty much every way and aspect," Hayden said on air during the 1st T20I in Mohali.

Further, Hayden also spoke highly about Josh Inglis -- who scored a vital 10-ball 17 in the run-chase -- and expects young stars to step up in the India series, in the absence of Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Marsh and David Warner. "They are a depleted side but the reality of it is that they have got to dig deep. We have got to look towards what is next in the line-up. Young Inglis is such an exciting and young player. He is almost like a mirror-image of David Warner. He is a right-handed version. He cuts, he pulls, he lays back and when it comes his way, he hits it through the on-side. He is also a very good powerful player," Hayden added.