Rohit Sharma or Ajinkya Rahane? Selectors divided over vice-captaincy post in Indian Test side: Report

Team India is now entering a new era under Rohit Sharma post their dismal campaign in the T20 World Cup 2021 edition, being held in the UAE. As Virat Kohli had already announced that he will step aside as the T20I captain post the showpiece event, Rohit has officially taken over in the shortest format and will look to take the Men in Blue to greater heights.

In addition, Rahul Dravid has taken over as India's head coach after the Ravi Shastri-era came to an end with the T20 WC campaign. Thus, there is a lot happening in Indian cricket as all eyes are now on the future.

As per a report in the Times of India, the national selectors are divided over the vice-captaincy position in the Test line-up. After Rohit was given the responsibility to lead in T20Is, and he is already the vice-captain in ODIs, some of the selectors want him to become Kohli's deputy altogether; i.e. even in Tests. On the other hand, some remain in favour of Ajinkya Rahane, who led India to a historic 2-1 series win versus Australia in their own backyard in the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

While Rahane has been a regular in whites, Rohit's stocks have also risen in the purest format of the game. The thing which is in favour of Rohit is that Rahane's form continues to remain a matter of concern. His Melbourne Test hundred, in late 2020, has been his only face-saving knock in recent times. Thus, it has now reached a point where his vice-captaincy post is being discussed among selectors and head coach Dravid.

It remains to be seen if a change will be made with respect to Kohli's deputy in Tests or whether Rahane will continue to hold the post. India's next Test series is versus New Zealand, i.e. a two-match Test series starting from late November.