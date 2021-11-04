Brilliant captain to excellent mentor: Selfless Rahul Dravid continues to serve Indian cricket

Rahul Dravid is set to become India's next head coach post Ravi Shastri's tenure. Relive the several roles performed by Dravid for Indian cricket since his international debut:

Rahul Dravid - Jack of all trades

Rahul Dravid made his international debut in 1996. He went onto represent India in 164 Tests, 344 ODIs and a solitary T20I.

At the time of his debut, no one knew the various roles Dravid would don for the betterment of Indian cricket. To date, he continues to contribute wholeheartedly for the Indian cricket.

(Photograph:AFP)