'Rohit, Rahul play in an old-fashioned way' - Hussain on where India lose the plot in ICC knockouts

Team India is set to take on England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 edition on Thursday (November 10) at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. After attaining four wins in the Super 12 round, India topped Group 2 and entered the semi-finals after missing out on the semis berth in the last edition in 2021. Before their face-off versus Jos Buttler-led Three Lions, former English captain Nasser Hussain talked about India's achilles heel in ICC knockouts.

Over the years, India have reached the knockouts in all ICC events -- barring 2021 T20 WC -- since 2014 but have failed to win the title in the last nine years. India's last mega title came in the 2013 Champions Trophy. In this regard, Hussain pointed out in his column for Daily Mail, "You have to say they have underperformed in world tournaments. At times they have played some timid cricket with the bat for the players they have and when working for Sky last summer their former coach Ravi Shastri said that is something they have to change."