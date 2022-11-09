LIVE | India vs England, T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final match update: Rohit & Co. to take on Three Lions

highlights LIVE | India vs England, T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final match update: Check out the latest updates between India and England as the two heavyweights lock horns in the second semi-final at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide on November 10 -

India and England are set to lock horns in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 edition, in Australia, on Thursday (November 10). Both sides have had a contrasting run so far in the mega event Down Under. India began their tournament with a narrow win over arch-rivals Pakistan and then went on to defeat the Netherlands before losing closely to South Africa. In their last two games, they defeated Bangladesh in a dramatic clash before thrashing Zimbabwe. On the other hand, Jos Buttler's England beat Afghanistan before going down to Ireland. Their face-off versus Australia was abandoned due to rain -- without a ball being bowled -- but they returned to winning ways with convincing wins over New Zealand and Sri Lanka, respectively, to enter the semis.

India are the only side to have won four games en route to the semi-finals. However, the Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue will now that they have to be at their very best to get past the Three Lions and return home with the elusive trophy, after a 15-year-long gap. So far, India have relied on their pacers, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav's batting heroics. The likes of Rohit, Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Axar Patel will like to join the party in the knockouts but their main concern will be to counter England's top-heavy batting line-up and smart death bowling. The pitch at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, is expected to be a used one, hence, the team winning the toss will aim to bat first and challenge the opposition. So far, both sides have met thrice in the T20 WC history, with India having a 2-1 lead. Here are all the pre-match updates from IND vs ENG T20 WC 2022 semi-final clash:

FOLLOW THE LATEST UPDATE BETWEEN INDIA AND ENGLAND SEMI-FINAL CRICKET MATCH HERE: