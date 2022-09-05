'Rohit is a fantastic leader' - Irfan backs Hitman after India's Asia Cup journey dented by Pakistan loss

Rohit Sharma-led India failed to defend a competitive 181/7 versus Pakistan in their Super Four face-off at the Asia Cup, in the UAE, on Sunday (September 04). Being asked to bat first, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, India rode on Virat Kohli's 44-ball 60 before Md Rizwan-Md Nawaz's blazing knocks and cameos from Asif Ali-Khushil Shah led to Pakistan's thrilling five-wicket win in the continental tournament.

After the defeat, many raised fingers at Arshdeep Singh for dropping one of the easiest catches -- in the 18th over to give a reprieve to Asif Ali -- whereas the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar (giving away 19 runs in the penultimate over) and India's middle order batters also got criticised. Moreover, fingers were also pointed out at Rohit's usage of bowlers. Some feel he could've brought back Bhuvi early for his final spell whereas the others didn't agree with him recalling inexperienced spinner Ravi Bishnoi in the 18th over (despite him nearly producing a wicket of Asif before Arshdeep's blunder). However, former all-rounder Irfan Pathan has fully backed Hitman and feels Rohit knows how to rotate his bowlers.

“A captain can be tested on two things, especially how he handles the bowler, especially when the bowlers are new and when you are defending too. These two times you get to realise and I have seen time and again Rohit Sharma is a fantastic leader. He manages the bowlers really well, he knows when to play which bowler,” Pathan said while speaking on Star Sports show ‘Follow the Blues’.

“Made Bishnoi bowl an over during the power play, he had taken a wicket but he still kept him waiting, did not let him bowl another over and got him again after Chahal’s over as he knows Bishnoi is a different kind of bowler, not a typical leg spin bowler, doesn’t bowl side arm so it was difficult for Pakistan to read his bowling style that is why he had given just 8 runs off his first two overs," Pathan added.

ALSO READ | 'If you are brave enough...' - Shami blasts 'jobless' trolls slamming Arshdeep after Indo-Pak showdown

“Rohit Sharma manages the team very well and I hope that when the whole team is back, having Bumrah, Harshal Patel we’ll get to see a better performance from team India which we want to see specially if you see it from the lens of the World Cup,” Pathan further asserted while hoping for the Men in Blue to improve and produce better results with the return of injured pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel.

India's journey at the Asia Cup has been dented by the Pakistan defeat. They will now face Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, respectively, in their remaining encounters in the Super Four in a bid to qualify for the final. Will Rohit guide India to the summit clash? Only time will tell...