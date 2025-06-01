Reintroduction of one ball per inning among several changes in ICC’s updated playing conditions

The International Cricket Council (ICC) – the sport’s apex body - has reportedly enforced updates to the playing conditions from June 2025. While the ones introduced in Test cricket will come into action from this month onwards, changes around the usage of two new balls in white-ball cricket in an attempt to bring back the reverse swing, among others, will come into effect in July 2025.

Among all the accepted changes, the most significant ones include altering two new ball formulas in white-ball cricket. The reintroduction of playing with just one ball per innings, as it used to happen in ODIs for the longest time before, comes with a condition. The ICC maintains the current system of using two new balls from different ends, but it remains in place only till the 34th over, where, before the 35th over, the fielding team will only be permitted to use one ball, with an option of choosing from both.

As per Cricbuzz, the ICC has also communicated the update on playing conditions across formats to all its members.



“There will be two new balls for overs 1 to 34. After over 34 is completed and prior to the start of over 35, the fielding team will choose one of the two balls to be used for overs 35 to 50. The chosen ball will be used at both ends for the remainder of the match (unless it needs to be changed). In a match reduced to 25 overs or less per side before the first innings commences, each team shall have only one new ball for its Innings,” ICC’s word to members, per Cricbuzz.



However, the ICC made it clear that should the chosen ball’s condition be found to be not apt, the other one shall replace it.



“A replacement ball at any time during the innings will be one of similar conditions to the ball that needs to be replaced. Note that the ball not used for overs 35 to 50 in the match will be added to the replacement ball supply,” the ICC statement read.

Concussion substitution



Another headline-worthy rule change is surrounding concussion substitutes. In the latest update, the teams will be required to name five concussion substitutes – all of different categories, including a wicketkeeper, one batter, one seam bowler, one spinner, and one all-rounder - before the start of the game.



Meanwhile, the already existing rules will apply to the forthcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final between Australia and South Africa, which takes place at the Lord’s starting June 11.



The new playing conditions will come into effect from the next WTC cycle that begins with the first Test between India and England in Leeds.