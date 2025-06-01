IPL 2025: Yuzvendra Chahal ready to take injections if needed to play Qualifier 2 – Report

Punjab Kings spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is ready to take injections if needed to return to the playing XI for Qualifier 2 against Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad on Sunday (June 1). The right-arm leg-spinner suffered a wrist injury in the lead-up to the IPL 2025 playoffs, missing PBKS’ last three games, including Qualifier 1, which they lost by eight wickets to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Per the latest reports, Chahal bowled in the nets on the sidelines of the Sunday clash at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, where his right wrist was protected even while taking catches and playing football. Although he also bowled a bit during practice sessions ahead of Qualifier 1, he did not feature in that game, casting doubts over his participation in this do-or-die clash against the Mumbai Indians.

In 11 contested matches this season, Chahal has picked up 14 wickets, helping Punjab overcome several hurdles in their quest to finish inside the top two on the points table. Even though his IPL numbers are exceptional, with him being the tournament’s top wicket-taker (219*), Chahal could find it challenging to hit top form upon his return to the side for the Mumbai clash.



Meanwhile, not only at the PBKS camp but also in the Mumbai dugout, they are facing injury issues. Seamer Deepak Chahar missed out on the Eliminator against Gujarat Titans (GT) with a hamstring strain in his left leg.



A Times of India (TOI) report suggests that while the Mumbai Indians team reached the city on a chartered flight earlier on Saturday (May 31), their coaching staff and medical team were present at the venue, preparing to conduct Chahar’s fitness test. The right-arm quick appeared fine but is not match-ready, with MI prepared to play overseas quick Reece Topley in his place in Qualifier 2.

Road to IPL 2025



While Punjab topped the points table with nine wins from 14 contested matches this season, the same as Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mumbai stood fourth but beat GT in the Eliminator to cruise ahead.



Mumbai and Punjab will face off in Ahmedabad in Qualifier 2, with the winner advancing to the finals, facing RCB, while the loser gets knocked out of the tournament.



It is to be noted that among the three teams left this season, only MI has won IPL titles – five times, while PBKS and RCB are yet to put their hands on the trophy.