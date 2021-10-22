Redemption time! They insulted us by abandoning tour: Shoaib Akhtar awaits Pakistan-New Zealand T20 WC tie

New Zealand abandoned their tour of Pakistan, on September 17, just ahead of the tour-opener at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. The New Zealand Cricket Board (NZC) went with the decision to withdraw their tour citing security concerns.

Following this, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was in disarray as the Men in Green had now starting hosting international games at regular intervals, post the 2009 Lahore terror attacks. Post NZ's withdrawal, the England Cricket Board (ECB) also followed suit by not sending their men's and women's teams for the Pakistan tour. Thus, Shoaib Akhtar -- also known as Rawalpindi Express -- has his eyes on Babar Azam-led Pakistan's upcoming encounter versus the Black Caps in the T20 World Cup 2021.

Before Pakistan's face-off versus New Zealand, they will open their campaign in the main draw of the competition versus Team India. However, Akhtar played it down saying they are more concerned about the Kiwis at this point.

"We are in fact, more angered at New Zealand for the way they insulted us by abandoning the tournament. It was demoralising,” he told Zee News via a video conference from Islamabad.

Pakistan will face the Kane Williamson-led Kiwis on September 26, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. With Pakistan comprising several match-winners in the form of Babar, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, etc., they will hope to settle scores versus the 2016 semi-finalists NZ.

Pakistan are in Pool B along with India, New Zealand, Scotland, Afghanistan whereas one among Ireland or Namibia will also join them post the qualifiers.