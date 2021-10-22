Not Hardik Pandya or Rishabh Pant! Wasim Akram names India's gamechanger ahead of Pakistan T20 WC face-off

Virat Kohli-led Team India will begin their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign, in the UAE, with their tournament-opener versus Pakistan, on October 24 (Sunday) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. India are placed in a tricky group, i.e. Pool B, and will have to be on their toes to march ahead into the semi-finals.

It, however, goes without saying that Kohli-led India will start as one of the favourites for the ICC event as they have plenty of match-winners. The Men in Blue are aiming for their second title in the T20 WC and have plethora of star players in their arsenal, such as KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, etc.

Among plenty of match-winners in India's line-up, the former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram named SKY as the gamechanger for Team India. "India have found a player in Suryakumar Yadav. I think he will change the game after those 6 overs in time to come. I have seen his shots. He was with me at KKR as well, now he has improved as a cricketer. He plays his shots, safe shots and doesn't stop. So, he needs to go the way he has been playing in his career," Akram said on the ‘Salaam Cricket’ show on Sports Tak.

Suryakumar, following three successive IPL seasons for Mumbai Indians (MI), made his international debut early this year. He has already made heads turn with his ability to play shots all around the ground and maintain a healthy strike-rate at the top of the order.

For the unversed, India's group comprises New Zealand, Afghanistan and Scotland as well, apart from Babar Azam-led Pakistan, whereas one among Ireland or Namibia will join them post the qualifying round. The Men in Blue will aim to replicate their 2007 T20 WC success this time around and also have MS Dhoni as the team mentor.

Will Kohli sign off as a T20I captain with an ICC title? Only time will tell...