/Red Bull respond over Antonelli online abuse for letting Norris take fourth spot, say 'we sincerely regret'

In what was a decisive weekend in the Formula One 2025 season, championship leader Lando Norris is now on the edge as he battles to lift his maiden title. Holding on to the top spot, Norris will head into the Abu Dhabi GP with a 12-point lead, meaning he needs a podium finish to seal his maiden title. That lead could have been down to 10 points had Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli held on to fourth place. Antonelli faced online abuse, particularly by Red Bull fans, as it could have resulted advantage for Max Verstappen heading into the final race of the season.

What was the issue?

In the penultimate lap of the Qatar GP, Norris overtook Antonelli for the fourth spot, meaning the Championship leader finished with 408 points heading into the final race rather than 406 points. Meaning Max Verstappen would have needed to overcome only a 10-point deficit to win his maiden title. Red Bull fans were seen abusing the Italian driver for allowing Norris to take over. However, Red Bull has cleared their stance and claimed there was no foul play, which allowed the championship leader an extra two points.

Red Bull said in a statement: "Comments made before the end of and immediately after the Qatar GP, suggesting that Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli had deliberately allowed Lando Norris to overtake him, are clearly incorrect.

"Replay footage shows Antonelli momentarily losing control of his car, thus allowing Norris to pass him. We sincerely regret that this has led to Kimi receiving online abuse."

The statement from Red Bull means Antonelli’s matter is already put to rest as they now focus on the final race in Abu Dhabi.

How can Max Verstappen win Formula 2025 title?

Verstappen, who looked down and out a few weeks ago in the title race, is now back in the title race, but will need a favour to lift a fifth consecutive title. Verstappen needs to overcome a 12-point deficit to win the title in the final race. Realistically, Verstappen needs to win the Abu Dhabi GP and hope Norris finishes fourth or lower to seal the title.

In case Vertsappen fails to win, he needs to overcome a 12-point deficit to win the title while also hoping Piastri does to overtake him in the standings.