Red Bull frontman Christian Horner offers insight into the failed deal with German auto giants Porsche

Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner recently offered fans some insight into why their deal with German auto giants Porsche fell through after a brief period of negotiations and deliberations.

Two Volkswagon entities Porsche and Audi were gunning for a way to make their way into Formula 1. However, it seems like the Stuttgart-founded outfit failed to successfully enter the premiere racing format in the world.

While discussing Porsche's plans and the offers that they made to Red Bull, Horner asserted that the German luxury brand lacked solid plans. Horner also admitted that what Porsche had to offer did not seem like something worth losing their independence over.

“I think big organisations need significant planning, and I think were slightly getting a bit ahead of themselves, but there was never a binding commitment signed between the parties. That must have been subjective on their part,” Horner said.

“So I’m not going to go into the detail of what those details were or entail, but one the strengths this team has has been its independence, at times it instils all of the virtues and values of Red Bull - as a challenger, as a maverick - and it’s one of the core attributes that has enabled us to be as successful as we have in the sport to date," he further added on the matter.

“One of our core strengths has been our independence and our quick decision-making and lack of bureaucracy. We’re a race team fundamentally and that enables us to make quick decisions, effective decisions and react very quickly as a race team," asserted Horner.

Red Bull are currently hurtling towards one of the grandest races in the Formula 1 calendar, the Italian Grand Prix at Monza. They will look to bolster their championship aspirations with a major point haul once the lights go out in Milan.