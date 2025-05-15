Published: May 15, 2025, 03:31 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 03:31 IST

Real Madrid snatched a last-gasp 2-1 win over Real Mallorca on Wednesday in La Liga to delay Barcelona 's title celebrations.

Los Blancos cut the gap on the Catalan giants to four points ahead of Barcelona's visit to neighbours Espanyol on Thursday, where they can wrap up the title with a victory.

Trailing for much of the game after Martin Valjent's 11th-minute opener, two second-half goals for Madrid ensured their arch-rivals did not claim their 28th La Liga title just yet.

Madrid needed to win to deny Barca, and Kylian Mbappe's equaliser and Jacobo Ramon's 95th-minute strike allowed them to do just that.

Los Blancos' defeat by Barcelona on Sunday in the Clasico left the Catalans on the brink of the title, but Carlo Ancelotti's side showed fighting spirit in the final stages against Mallorca.

"The team played very well, it fought a lot, played with a lot of intensity, and it was a totally deserved victory," said Ancelotti.

"We are happy because we want to finish the season well, and this game didn't start well, but afterwards we did very well in all senses."

Madrid coach Ancelotti is departing to take charge of the Brazilian national team at the end of a disappointing season in the Spanish capital, and has two games left in his post.

The Italians' Madrid side, riddled with injury problems, were without Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes among other star names as Mallorca visited the Santiago Bernabeu.

"Having 12 players injured is very strange, we were able to overcome the absences with a good attitude, individually and as a group," added Ancelotti.

The islanders, ninth, are hoping for European football for the first time since 2004 and put up a strong performance.

Madrid's 18-year-old striker Endrick, whom Ancelotti may call up for Brazil in the future, came close early on but Leo Roman tipped his effort away.

Mallorca took an early lead when Valjent received the ball on the right of the box in an ocean of space.

The defender took his shot early and beat Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, making his 200th La Liga appearance.

Roman made a fine save to thwart England international Jude Bellingham as Madrid pushed for an equaliser.

The stopper, who also excelled for Mallorca in a recent narrow defeat at Barcelona, denied Mbappe and then Fede Valverde before the break.

Eventually, Mbappe found a breakthrough for Madrid after 68 minutes, with some superb footwork to escape three Mallorca players trying to shut him down, and he drilled past Roman.

It was Mbappe's 40th goal of a productive season on a personal level, although his team are set to end it without a major trophy and having been beaten four times by Barcelona across all competitions.

Mateu Morey should have put Mallorca back ahead almost instantly after a Jacobo error, but Courtois denied him one-on-one.

Roman produced yet another fine save from Arda Guler's drive before Valjent headed Mbappe's effort off the line and to safety with the goalkeeper out of position.

It looked like, despite Madrid's efforts, they were not going to find a winner, but 20-year-old defender Jacobo lifted a dropping ball over Roman's head as the Mallorca defence hesitated.

Barcelona took 40 shots in their 1-0 win over Mallorca in April, and Madrid produced 39.

"Leo Roman had a great game," said his opposite number, Courtois.

"(Jacobo) was confident and in the end he scored that goal... it's very good for the youth academy, there are a lot of kids trying to get through.

"When they have to be there, they are, we Madrid fans have to be proud of the academy."

