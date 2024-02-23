RCB vs UPW- WPL 2024 live streaming: When and where to watch RCB vs UPW match live on mobile

WPL 2024- RCB vs UPW: The second edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) kick-started on Friday with a series of performances by celebrities at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

In the second match, Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz will lock horns at the same venue on Saturday (Feb 24).

The England captain Heather Knight, who was playing for the RCB pulled out of this season in January. Knight is replaced by South African all-rounder Nadine de Klerk, who has featured in 30 ODIs and 46 T20Is for her country team.

Similarly, UP Warriorz’s Lauren Bell has been replaced by Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu after Bell withdrew from the season.

Here are all the details ahead of the upcoming match:

WPL 2024- RCB vs UPW: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz live streaming

Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming match:

WPL 2024-RCB vs UPW: When is the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 match?

The first match of Women's Premier League 2024 between RCB and UPW will take place on Saturday, 24 February.

WPL 2024-RCB vs UPW: Where is the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 match?

The second match of the Women's Premier League 2024 between RCB and UPW will take place at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024-RCB vs UPW: At what time will the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 match start?

The first match of Women's Premier League 2024 between RCB and UPW will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

WPL 2024-RCB vs UPW: When and where to watch the live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 match?

The opening match of the Women's Premier League 2024 between RCB and UPW will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

WPL 2024-RCB vs UPW: How to watch the live telecast of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 match?

The opening match of the Women's Premier League 2024 between RCB and UPW will be live telecasted on the Sports 18 network.

WPL 2024- RCB vs UPW: Predicted playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Smriti Mandhana (c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Simran Bahadur, Shreyanka Patil, Kate Cross, Sobhana Asha, Renuka Singh

UP Warriorz: Tahlia McGrath, Chamari Athapaththu, Alyssa Healy (c) (wk), Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Vrinda Dinesh, Saima Thakor, Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anjali Sarvani