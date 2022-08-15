Ravindra Jadeja likely to leave CSK as all-rounder has been 'completely out of touch' with franchise - Report

Ravindra Jadeja's stint with four-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) seems to be coming to an abrupt end as the Indian all-rounder has reportedly severed all ties with the franchise. Jadeja was asked to step down from captaincy midway through the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 after the team's poor start and the move didn't go down well with the star all-rounder.

Jadeja was handed over the captaincy baton by MS Dhoni ahead of the start of IPL 2022. However, the defending champions got off to a woeful start and managed to win only two of their first eight matches before Dhoni had to be reappointed as the skipper of the side.

While Jadeja has not spoken about CSK's decision to remove him from captaincy yet, his recent activities on social media have indicated he is not happy with the CSK team management. The all-rounder has deleted all CSK-related posts from social media and has reportedly not been in touch with the team management since IPL 2022's conclusion in May this year.

According to a report in the Times of India, Jadeja is likely to leave Chennai Super Kings unless something miraculous happens in the next couple of months. As per the report, the all-rounder has been completely 'out of touch' with the franchise since he left IPL 2022 midway due to a rib injury.

While CSK skipper Dhoni had said the decision to remove Jadeja from captaincy was taken to remove the burden off his shoulder as it was affecting his performances, the all-rounder reportedly took it as an 'insult'. As per the report, CSK has not been able to sort out the difference with the all-rounder, who has been with the franchise since 2012.

Jadeja has won two IPL titles with CSK since joining the team in 2012. He played for Gujarat Lions in 2016 and 2017 when CSK were banned from the competition. The Indian all-rounder is a vital cog in the CSK line-up and has played an instrumental role in their success since 2018. However, he is unlikely to continue with the four-time champions from the next season.

As per the Times of India, things could escalate if a franchise submits a trade proposal for Jadeja. The all-rounder will then have to sit with the CSK management and decide on his future. The franchise might try to convince him to stay in what can be a last-ditch effort.

Dhoni's role will be crucial as he has had a huge role to play in Jadeja's career so far both at the international level and in the IPL. With Dhoni set to lead CSK once again next year, it's unlikely that Jadeja will be reappointed as captain but CSK might try to convince him to stay on and sort out the differences.