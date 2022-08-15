'...from 1929 hrs': When MS Dhoni sent fans into a meltdown with retirement from international cricket

On August 15 2020, MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket. On the evening of the historic day for the nation, with the countrymen busy in Independence day celebrations, one of India's greatest cricketers Dhoni decided to step aside from int'l cricket after a year-long sabbatical since the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final.

After Dhoni's 72-ball 50 couldn't take India to the 2019 ODI WC final, losing to eventual runners-up New Zealand by 18 runs, the former Indian captain made himself unavailable at the highest level and was on a sabbatical until he finally announced his retirement two years back on August 15. Dhoni, who is often known for his unorthodox style, shared an emotional Instagram post to announce the big decision.

He captioned it, "Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired."

Dhoni's retirement decision shocked many and sent his plethora of fans into a meltdown, even though many had anticipated this following India's 2019 ODI World Cup exit. His announcement came right before IPL 2020 season when he had already joined the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp, in the UAE. Soon after his announcement, India's all-rounder Suresh Raina also joined him by calling it quits from int'l cricket.

Raina wrote on Instagram, "It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781 . With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind"

Dhoni ended with 17,266 international runs, 16 tons, 359 sixes, 634 catches and 195 stumpings in his career. He also led India to all three ICC trophies. Raina, on the other hand, was part of Dhoni-led India's 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy victories. He returned with 5,615 and 1,605 runs in ODIs and T20Is. He wasn't a regular in Tests and only managed 768 runs in 18 matches, including a ton.

Dhoni remains part of the CSK setup and will play IPL 2023. Meanwhile, Raina went unsold in IPL 2022 mega auction after being released from the Chennai franchise last year.