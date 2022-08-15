From Virat Kohli to Mirabai Chanu: Sporting icons wish countrymen on India's Independence Day

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Updated: Aug 15, 2022, 11:33 AM(IST)

Sporting icons wish countrymen on India's Independence Day Photograph:( Agencies )

From Virat Kohli to Mirabai Chanu: Sporting icons from across the nation have joined in to wish countrymen on the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

On Monday (August 15), India is celebrating 75 years of Independence from the British Raj. The country had attained freedom on August 15, 1947 (it is the 75th anniversary of India's independence, but it is still the 76th Independence Day). Each year, the landmark day is celebrated with full enthusiasm across the nation. 

As India have dived deep into celebrations and are recalling their freedom fighters who fought for the country, sporting fraternity members have taken to their official Twitter handles to pour wishes on a historic day. The likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Virender Sehwag, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Sania Mirza, Bajrang Punia, Mirabai Chanu and many others have joined the bandwagon in wishing the countrymen on Monday morning. Here are some of the reactions from the country's superstar athletes:

On the historic occasion, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag at the Red Fort, New Delhi on Monday morning. In addition, he paid tributes to freedom fighters such as Tatya Tope, Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqullah Khan who fought hard to free the country from the Britishers. 

PM Modi also saluted the soldiers, police forces as well as the citizens and said in his speech, "There were problems of food security, war, terrorism, natural calamities but India marched forward against all odds. Our nation has proved we have inherent strength coming from our diversity. My understanding of spirit of India made me realise that for New India we needed to ensure inclusive development." He added, "Any nation that has progressed, has discipline ingrained in its citizens; if all follow their responsibilities, India will grow fast."

