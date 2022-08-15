From Virat Kohli to Mirabai Chanu: Sporting icons wish countrymen on India's Independence Day

On Monday (August 15), India is celebrating 75 years of Independence from the British Raj. The country had attained freedom on August 15, 1947 (it is the 75th anniversary of India's independence, but it is still the 76th Independence Day). Each year, the landmark day is celebrated with full enthusiasm across the nation.

As India have dived deep into celebrations and are recalling their freedom fighters who fought for the country, sporting fraternity members have taken to their official Twitter handles to pour wishes on a historic day. The likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Virender Sehwag, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Sania Mirza, Bajrang Punia, Mirabai Chanu and many others have joined the bandwagon in wishing the countrymen on Monday morning. Here are some of the reactions from the country's superstar athletes:

75 glorious years. Proud to be an Indian. Happy Independence Day to all. Jai Hind. 🇮🇳 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2022 ×

न पूछो ज़माने को के क्या मेरी कहानी है, हमारी पहचान तो बस इतनी है कि हम हिंदुस्तानी है |



हर करम अपना करेंगे ए वतन तेरे लिए दिल दिया है…जां भी देंगे ऐ वतन तेरे लिए!! #स्वतंत्रतादिवस की आप सभी को अनेक शुभकामनाएँ । pic.twitter.com/lBu7IC0xqe — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 15, 2022 ×

Happy Independence Day 🇮🇳 75 glorious years .. pic.twitter.com/zNcsNSpA9V — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) August 14, 2022 ×

Thousands laid down their lives

so that our country breaths this day.

never forget their sacrifice.

Happy Independence Day 🇮🇳🇮🇳#harghartiranga🇮🇳 #HarGharTiranga pic.twitter.com/N8YGoBCZ8U — sreejesh p r (@16Sreejesh) August 15, 2022 ×

Playing for India was a dream and also a huge responsibility to give my best for the nation. It was a proud feeling that I'll always cherish. As our nation completes 75 years of independence, let's strive harder to reach new heights. #IndiaAt75 #IndependenceDay2022 pic.twitter.com/M6EVisDeLW — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) August 15, 2022 ×

May the glory of our Nation live forever! Wishing love, peace and prosperity to everyone on the occasion of Independence Day.

Proud to be an Indian. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳#IndependenceDay2022 #IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/pyxolNVCDr — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 15, 2022 ×

सारे जहाँ से अच्छा हिन्दोस्ताँ हमारा

हम बुलबुलें हैं इस की ये गुलसिताँ हमारा!



Happy Independence day to my fellow Indians all around the world 🇮🇳 😊 #IndependenceDay2022 pic.twitter.com/jaaMV4hq1X — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 15, 2022 ×

Happy Independence Day to all.

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/eaEQjfdTK6 — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) August 15, 2022 ×

On the historic occasion, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag at the Red Fort, New Delhi on Monday morning. In addition, he paid tributes to freedom fighters such as Tatya Tope, Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqullah Khan who fought hard to free the country from the Britishers.

PM Modi also saluted the soldiers, police forces as well as the citizens and said in his speech, "There were problems of food security, war, terrorism, natural calamities but India marched forward against all odds. Our nation has proved we have inherent strength coming from our diversity. My understanding of spirit of India made me realise that for New India we needed to ensure inclusive development." He added, "Any nation that has progressed, has discipline ingrained in its citizens; if all follow their responsibilities, India will grow fast."