Explained: Is Indian flag unfurled or hoisted on Independence day? What's the difference?

To commemorate India's 75th anniversary of independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag at the Red Fort's ramparts on August 15. Is the national flag unfurled or hoisted on Independence Day? Even though many people think the terms are interchangeable, there is actually a big distinction between the two.

Independence and constitution

The flag is raised on Independence Day to represent the emergence of a new country free from colonial rule. While on Republic Day, the nation commemorates the day the Constitution was established and the nation officially became a republic.

The placement of the flag also varies between unfurling and hoisting. The flag is tied and rests at the base of the pole until it is time to be hoisted. With the intention of honouring the historical event of the day, the nation's prime minister hoists the flag.

On the other hand, the Tricolor remains closed and tied up at the top of the pole when it is supposed to be "unfurled" on Republic Day, 26 January. Instead of bringing it up as on Independence Day, the President of India unfurls it. The distinction between the two ceremonies is that India was already an independent nation when it became a republic.

Who hoists or unfurls?

There was no president in the office on the first Independence Day. Prior to the office's abolition, Lord Mountbatten held the position of Governor General of India, which was comparable to the presidency. Since the coloniser could not be trusted to raise the flag of a newly independent country, the task fell to the prime minister, who was designated as the official representative of the Indian people.

On Independence Day, the prime minister, who serves as the head of the government, "hoists" the flag. As the nation's first citizen and constitutional head of state, the President of India "unfurls" the Tricolor on Republic Day.

Different location

The location of the two events is another distinction. The prime minister addresses the nation after hoisting the Tricolor from Red Fort.

On Republic Day, however, the President raises it on Rajpath, and a significant display of military might and cultural variety immediately follows.

(with inputs from agencies)



