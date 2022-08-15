India's 76th Independence Day celebrations: Everything PM Modi said in his speech

On the occasion of 76th Independence Day, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hoisted the national flag at the Red Fort and paid tributes to freedom fighters like Tatya Tope, Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqullah Khan who fought against British rule. He also remembered nation builders like Rajendra Prasad, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and others. PM Modi also talked about tribal freedom fighters like Birsa Munda, Tirot Singh who played a pivotal role in keeping the freedom struggle alive in every corner of India.



Sporting a white safa with tricolour stripes and a long trail, PM Modi said that today's August 15 ceremony is particularly significant as it marks the 75th anniversary of the country's independence. He mentioned how the government launched a host of exercises to celebrate the year.

This was Modi's ninth consecutive time at the Red Fort. PM Modi also paid tribute to Narayana Guru, Swami Vivekananda and Rabindranath Tagore among others for awakening nation's consciousness. He also saluted the soldiers, police forces and citizens who combated challenges to work towards vision of new India.

PM Modi praised the zeal of the Indian citizens who faced innumerable problems after independence but did not bow down. "There were problems of food security, war, terrorism, natural calamities but India marched forward against all odds," PM Modi said in his speech.

He further said that he had dedicated himself to fulfilling Mahatma Gandhi's vision of empowering the last man in queue. Talking about how the country's diversity was dear to Gandhi, PM said, "Our nation has proved we have inherent strength coming from our diversity. My understanding of spirit of India made me realise that for New India we needed to ensure inclusive development."

Calling the current time as "Amrit Kaal," Modi said that it is providing golden opportunity to everyone to fulfil their dreams. "We are proud that aspirations are present in every household in India and that every citizen is excited for the progress of new India," he said.

PM Modi also touched upon the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign and said that citizens responded to it with great zeal.

"Nation's enthusiasm for 'Tiranga' seen in last three days could not have been imagined by many experts and it symbolises nation's reawakening. It is an example of entire nation coming together to celebrate spirit of our glorious country," he said.

He also mentioned how the "trishakti" of aspirations, renaissance and world's expectations are powering India.

PM Modi further praised the people of India for fighting against COVID-19 by supporting doctors and taking vaccines, which, he said, even reached the remotest parts because of a united effort.

PM Modi in his speech called for moving forward with five pledges to fulfil the dreams of our freedom fighters by 2047. "When dreams are big, hard work is important, we need to be inspired by the pledge and determination of freedom fighters who dreamt of free India," he said.

The five pledges are - having a developed India, removing any sign of servility, pride in heritage, unity & fulfilling our duties. He urged the youth to dedicate the next 25 years of their lives for nation's development, adding that we will work towards the development of entire humanity.

Talking about India's development in the past few years, PM Modi said that from renewable energy to better infrastructure for medical education, India has improved on every front. He said that experience shows that once we resolve to fulfil our goals, we should not try to imitate others. "When we are connected to our roots, then only we can fly high; when we fly high, we will provide solutions to the entire world," he said.

He also praised the success of Digital India and mentioned how startups driven by youth from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities have contributed to the country's growth.

"Any nation that has progressed, has discipline ingrained in its citizens; if all follow their responsibilities, India will grow fast," he added.

India has many languages and PM Modi said that even though there are language barriers, we need to be proud of every language in our country. "Equality is the cornerstone of India's progress and we need to make sure we are united through the mantra of 'India first'," he said.

PM Modi also talked about the importance of respecting women and mentioned how some people are not treating them right and insulting them. He said, "Can we take pledge to get rid of this behaviour? Respect for Women is an important pillar of India's growth, we need to support our 'Nari Shakti'. If we look at 'nari shakti' in law, education, science and police, our daughters and mothers are making major contributions to India."

PM Modi raised the topic of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative and commended forces for taking it forward. He stressed how important the initiative is and called for the need to take it forward as 'Jan Andolan'. "For the first time in 75 years, made-in-India gun has been used for ceremonial gun salute from Red Fort," he said.

He mentioned how even children have been practicing it. "I salute children who are saying no to imported toys. When a 5-year-old says 'no videshi', 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' is running through his veins," he said.

PM Modi also called for "Jai Anusandhan" to promote innovation in India during 'Azadi ka Amrit mahotsav'. He asked the private sector to play a key role in Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, saying that India can make for the world now.

"India is making history in the manufacturing sector. From space sector to drone manufacturing to natural farming, India is progressing rapidly in every sector," he said.

Talking about how India's "techade" is here, PM Modi said, with 5G, chip manufacturing, we are bringing revolution through Digital India to grassroots. He also said how revolutionary changes are coming in the health sector through digital technology.

"India's industrial growth will come from grassroots. Our MSMEs, street vendors and those in organised sectors need to be strengthened," he said.

PM Modi talked about green jobs, saying how natural farming will strengthen India and generate multiple employment opportunities. He further said that the capabilities of small farmers, small industrialists & traders among others are guarantee to a capable India.

Invoking federal structure, PM Modi called for the stated to work together. "We have many challenges, many restrictions, many issues but we have the ability to overcome them for New India. We may have different programmes but not different dreams for the nation. There is need to promote 'cooperative competitive federalism' among states," he said.

He ended his speech by highlighting two major problems that he says plague India today-nepotism and corruption. "In India, where people are fighting poverty, we need to fight against corruption. In the last eight years, Aadhar, DBT, mobile have helped in finding Rs 2 lakh crore worth of black money. We need to come together as a society to punish those who have propagated the evil of corruption," he said.



Raising the concern of "parivaarvaad" (nepotism), he said that there are some people concerned about protecting their ill-gotten wealth.

"Another evil we need to come together to fight is nepotism, I seek support of all Indians in this fight. Our many institutions are affected by family rule and it harms our talent, nation's capabilities and gives rise to corruption. Unless people have mentality of penalizing the corrupt, the nation cannot progress," PM Modi said.

