Harbhajan Singh reveals how MS Dhoni's advice helped him during India-Pakistan CWC'11 SF tie - WATCH

India and Pakistan are set to lock horns with each other in the forthcoming Asia Cup 2022 edition, to be held in the UAE from August 27-September 11. There are high chances of the two Asian giants meeting each other thrice in the upcoming tournament -- which will be played in the shortest format -- whereas the two teams are also placed in the same group (Pool B) for the 2022 T20 World Cup, from October-November in Australia.

Thus, cricket fans are set to enjoy plenty of India-Pakistan matches in the rest of the year. Ahead of the India-Pakistan clash on August 28, which will be the Asia Cup opener for both sides, former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh recalled the epic 2011 ODI World Cup semi-final between the two heavyweights, in Mohali, where MS Dhoni-led Men in Blue beat Pakistan by 29 runs to book a place in the final, where they beat Sri Lanka by six wickets.

"It was one of those games where I felt I was getting a bit numb. I had bowled five overs and conceded around 26-27 runs. It was a water break, and Dhoni told me, 'Bhajju pa, aap vahan se daaloge' (around the wicket). Kamran (Umar) was playing good, so was Misbah. And they were scoring runs and the partnership was getting dangerous," Harbhajan told anchor Jatin Sapru on Star Sports' Dil Se India.

"So I came to bowl. I remembered God. I just prayed for a win. And God did listen to me. On the very first ball, I got the wicket of Kamran (Umar) Akmal as I bowled around the wicket. He completely missed the ball."

Talking about the high-voltage clash between both sides, India opted to bat first and rode on Virender Sehwag's quickire 38, Sachin Tendulkar's chancy 85, Suresh Raina's vital 36 not out to post 260 for 9 in 50 overs. In reply, Shahid Afridi-led Men in Green lost wickes at regular intervals and only managed 231 all-out in 49.5 overs as Zaheer Khan, Munaf Patel, Ashish Nehra, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan returned with two wickets apiece.