Ravichandran Ashwin claims Shaheen Afridi could have bagged a hefty '14-15 crore' contract in IPL

India's Ravichandran Ashwin recently offered his take on Shaheen Afridi and his athletic prowess, claiming that he would fetch a hefty price if he participated in the IPL.

Afridi previously demolished India's India's top order to wreck their 2021 ICC T20 World Cup. However, the Men in Blue can breathe a sigh of relief as he has been ruled out of Pakistan's Asia Cup squad due to an injury.

Ashwin recently revealed how Pakistan's team will be affected by his absence as they get ready to kick off their Asia Cup campaign against arch-rivals India.

"Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf bowled well the last time we faced Pakistan, but it was Shaheen Afridi's opening burst that broke the game at the top. A major setback for them ahead of this game is Afridi's injury."

He subsequently offered fans some insight into Afridi's prospects in the IPL auction, claiming that he could have commanded a price of about 14-15 crores.

"I have thought a lot about how crazy it would have been if Shaheen Afridi had been there in an IPL auction. A tall left-arm seamer who sets the game with the new ball and also unleashes yorkers at the death. He might have gone for 14-15 crore had he been there at the IPL auction," said Ashwin.

Despite Afridi's absence, Ashwin believes The Shaheens have what it takes to offer any team in the tournament a run for their money. He further hailed the Men in Green as some of the most talented players in the world.