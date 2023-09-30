Ravi Ashwin talks about 'thing of utmost importance' in his possibly 'last ODI world cup'

India's veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin made a last-minute entry into the ODI World Cup squad and he is now focused on enjoying the tournament. Ashwin was included in the India squad as a replacement of Axar Patel who unfortunately got injured in the Asia Cup 2023.

While Ashwin did well in the two games he played against Australia in the three-match ODI series after the Asia Cup, the bowler said that dealing with pressure is paramount in the World Cup. Notably, Ashwin took four wickets in two games he played against Australia, including a three-wicket haul in the second ODI.

Speaking on the sidelines of India's warm-up game against England on September 30, Ashwin, however, said that he did not think to be in the World Cup squad.

"I would have said that you were joking. Life is full of surprises. Honestly did not think I would be here. Circumstances have made sure I am here today, the team management have shown trust," said Ashwin when asked if he thought he'd playing in the World Cup.

The ace spinner also talked about if he has any new variation up his sleeve and that this could be his last appearance in the World Cup.

"All you can do is turn the ball both ways, and I think I can do it. Dealing with pressure is paramount in these tournaments and it will dictate how the tournament goes. Being in a good space, enjoying this tournament will keep me in good stead. This could be my last World Cup for India, so enjoying the tournament is of utmost importance," added Ashwin.

Notably, Ashwin is only one of two India players to feature in both 2011 and 2023 World Cup squad with other one being Virat Kohli. The bowler, who made his ODI debut for India in 2010, has 155 wickets to his name in 115 games.

