Trent Bridge cricket ground to rename Pavilion End after former England bowler Stuart Broad

England domestic cricket team Nottinghamshire has decided to rename Trent Bridge cricket ground's Pavilion End after Stuart Broad. The decision comes after the former England bowler decided to hang his boots following this summer's Ashes. Broad had announced his decision to retire on the eve of final Test's final day at the Oval. He also took the last Australian wicket to hand England a series levelling win (2-2) to finish on a high.

"When I first visited Trent Bridge, as a kid with dreams of pulling on the Nottinghamshire and England jerseys, I could never have imagined I'd be fortunate enough to enjoy so many memorable moments in the game," Broad said.

"It's a bit surreal to think that part of the ground where I fell in love with cricket will now bear my name. "Playing for Notts has meant so much to me, and I've been so grateful that, wherever my career has taken me, I've always been able to come home to Trent Bridge.

"As someone who is Nottingham born and bred, this is an incredibly proud moment for myself and my family."

Broad started his career with Leicestershire but moved to Nottinghamshire in 2007 for what turned out to be a 16-year long stay. The bowler took 65 wickets in 11 Tests at Trent Bridge including his famous 8/15 against Australia. He had also taken one of his two hat-tricks at Trent Bridge - against India in 2011. Broad's hat-trick is the only one in Tests at Trent Bridge till date.

Overall, the England great took 604 wickets in 167 Tests - fifth most in the history by a bowler. Broad's long-time England mate James Anderson had also been honoured the same way by Lancashire in 2017 when they changed one of the Old Trafford end's name to James Anderson end.

