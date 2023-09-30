India batsman Virat Kohli calls his angry celebrations 'thing of past'

Virat Kohli is a much better player than he was in 2011 during India's World Cup win and the 2023 edition could be his final world cup as well. The player, known for his aggressiveness on the pitch, has however become a lot more mature in last two and a half years during the batting rough patch he endured.

Kohli, currently, is in sublime form though as visible via his sensational century in Asia Cup against Pakistan in Super Four game and a fifty in the third game of the recently-concluded ODI series against Australia. The player, however, has agreed that his famous 'angry celebrations' are in the past now.

“Those angry celebrations are a thing of the past,” Kohli told ICC ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup. “I have had many suggestions, lots of advice has come my way; people were telling me I was doing this wrong, that wrong.”

Kohli also explained what helped him get back to the form after a slump: “I picked out all the videos from the best time I had, same initial movement, same approach towards the ball and it was just what was happening inside my head, I wasn’t able to explain it to anyone.”

Kohli hit his first century since 2019 in last year's Asia Cup against Afghanistan which was played in T20 format. That was also Kohli's first and only T20 century. After that, Kohli scored a Test ton against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar series earlier this year before unleashing himself in the ODIs.

Every since the century against Afghanistan, Kohli has scored 1887 runs at an average of 55.57 in 40 games across formats that also includes seven centuries.

Notably, Kohli is also one of the two players to feature in both 2011 and 2023 squad with the other being Ravichandran Ashwin who made a dramatic comeback to the squad at the last moment.

India start their World Cup campaign against Australia on October 8 and play two warm-up games before that, that is, against England on September 30 and Netherlands on October 3.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE