Rajasthan Royals' Devdutt Padikkal surpasses MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma to achieve elusive IPL milestone

Devdutt Padikkal achieved a major feat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he became the joint third-fastest Indian cricketer to score 1000 runs in the competition on Monday. The Rajasthan Royals opener reached the milestone during the encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai.

Padikkal guided a delivery from Shivam Mavi to the mid-wicket boundary for a four to bring up his 1000 runs in IPL and it took the youngster just 35 innings to achieve the feat.

This puts him in the third spot along with Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant. Sachin Tendulkar tops the list as he took 31 innings followed by former Chennai Super Kings batsman Suresh Raina (34).

In the process, he also surpassed big names like Gautam Gambhir, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni in the list. While Gambhir took 36 innings, both Rohit and Dhoni took 37 to achieve the feat.

Padikkal had a brilliant season with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2011 as he scored 411 runs for the franchise and scored the fastest hundred in the tournament by an uncapped player (52 balls).

However, RCB did not retain him ahead of the mega auction this year and after an intense bidding war, Rajasthan Royals were able to secure his services for an impressive INR 77.5 million price tag.

On Monday, KKR won the toss and opted to field against RR as Shivam Mavi was picked in the playing XI in place of Aman Khan. For Rajasthan Royals, Obed McCoy, Karun Nair and Trent Boult were included in place of Rassie Van der Dussen, Kuldeep Sen and James Neesham.