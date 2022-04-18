IPL 2022: RCB wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik achieves impressive feat, joins MS Dhoni in elite list

It has been a tournament to remember for Dinesh Karthik till now as the veteran wicketkeeper batsman has cemented his place for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

Karthik was the star with the bat for RCB once again in their match against Delhi Capitals and during the encounter, he also added another major milestone to his name.

The 36-year-old became the second wicketkeeper ever in the history of the tournament to complete 150 dismissals. The only other wicketkeeper to achieve this feat is Chennai Super Kings’ MS Dhoni.

During the match against Delhi Capitals, Rovman Powell edged a straight delivery from Josh Hazlewood and Karthik made no mistake behind the stumps to complete 150 dismissals in the IPL.

Karthilk started his career with Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and went on to represent a number of franchises in the tournament – Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Mumbai Indians, RCB, Gujarat Lions and Kolkata Knight Riders.

With the bat, Karthik has scored 197 runs in six games with an impressive strike rate of 209.57. The only fifty for the veteran came in their last game against Delhi Capitals where his 34-ball-62 was instrumental in clinching the victory for his side.

"I must admit I have a bigger goal," Karthik told Star Sports. "I have been working really, really hard. Sometimes people don't believe it. But my aim is to do something special for the country. This is part of the journey. I have been doing everything I can to be part of that Indian team. This is one step in that direction."