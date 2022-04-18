Memes galore as 'Cancel IPL' trends on Twitter after COVID-19 scare in Delhi Capitals camp

Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in several states across India, reports emerged of a virus scare in the Delhi Capitals (DC) camp on Monday (April 18). It seemed COVID-19 was back to haunt the Indian Premier League (IPL) once again with the ongoing 15th edition of the tournament under threat after a positive case was detected in the DC squad.

Reports went viral on Monday of a Delhi Capitals player returning positive after an antigen test. The positive case in the squad also led to the entire DC squad getting quarantined with their travel to Pune getting delayed by a day ahead of their clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday (April 20).

Fans soon started speculating and feared if the tournament can be suspended yet again this year due to COVID-19. IPL 2021 last year had to be suspended after four positive cases were detected among the squads in the bio-bubble. The tournament was later moved to the UAE and was completed outside India.

Soon after the reports of a COVID-19 scare in the Delhi Capitals' camp emerged, fans started speculating as 'Cancel IPL' started trending on Twitter. It also triggered hilarious reactions and memes from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) fans, who tweeted in favour of cancelling the season considering poor starts from both teams this season.

While MI are yet to win their first game so far in IPL 2022, CSK have managed only one win in six matches and are languishing in the bottom half of the table. Some also aimed a dig at the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fans as their team is doing well but COVID-19 might spoil the party for Faf du Plessis & Co. in their hunt for their maiden title.

Mitchell Marsh was the player who tested positive for COVID-19 in DC camp

After reports of an unnamed player testing positive for COVID-19 went viral on Monday, it was later revealed that Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was the one who returned a positive Rapid Antigen Test (RAT). However, in huge relief for the franchise and the BCCI, the Australian all-rounder tested negative in his mandatory RT-PCR test, as per a report in news agency PTI.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals' physio Patrick Farhat had tested positive for COVID-19 and is still in quarantine. However, barring him, all other members of the squad have tested negative for the virus in the RT-PCR tests conducted on Monday.

"Mitchell Marsh's RT-PCR report has come negative. RT-PCR report is supposed to be conclusive evidence and all other members have also tested negative in RT-PCR tests. There is no threat to Wednesday's match between DC and PBKS," a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying by PTI.