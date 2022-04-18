WATCH: CSK skipper Jadeja, Bravo fume at Shivam Dube after he fails to take David Miller's catch against GT

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ravindra Jadeja and star all-rounder Dwayne Bravo were left fuming after teammate Shivam Dube misjudged David Miller's catch during his side's clash against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday (April 17). Gujarat Titans defeated CSK by 3 wickets after successfully chasing down the target of 170 runs in a last-over thriller.

Batting first at the MCA Stadium in Pune, CSK rode on opener Ruturaj Gaikwad's 73 off 48 balls and Ambati Rayudu's 31-ball 46 to post a challenging total of 169 runs on the board in 20 overs. Despite getting off to a great start with the ball, CSK pacers faltered towards the end as a sensational cameo from Rashid Khan and David Miller's stunning knock took GT over the line in their run chase.

During Gujarat Titans' run-chase, CSK skipper Jadeja and Bravo were left furious after Dube's poor effort on the field. The incident happened in the 17th over of Gujarat Titans' innings when Miller mistimed a pull shot off the bowling of Bravo. The ball flew towards Dube at the midwicket region, who failed to judge the flight of the ball and didn't go for the catch.

Instead of attempting a dive and going all out for the catch, Dube wasted the half-chance as he stopped midway through run up and stopped the ball from going for a boundary after it had bounced off the ground. His poor effort left CSK skipper Jadeja fuming as he was spotted throwing his cap away in frustration.

Bravo was also left unhappy after the effort and was seen signalling another fielder to move to Dube's spot. The all-rounder was seemingly not happy and his frustration was justified as Miller went on to play a match-winning knock of unbeaten 94 off just 51 balls to help GT secure a thrilling win.

Dube was also distracted by the floodlights as he decided to not go for the catch at the last moment after pausing his run midway. However, his sloppy effort didn't please skipper Jadeja and bowler Bravo, who were both left disappointed after the half-hearted effort by the all-rounder.

CSK were well in control of the game till the 17th over of GT's run chase with the Rashid-led side requiring 48 runs to win off the last three overs. In the absence of regular skipper Hardik Pandya, stand-in skipper Rashid stood up and delivered with the bat as he smashed three sixes and a four against Chris Jordan in the 18th over to take 25 runs off it and bring the equation down to 23 off 12 balls.

Rashid was dismissed by Bravo in the 19th over after scoring 40 off 21 balls but did enough to allow Miller to take his side over the line comfortably. CSK have so far managed only one win in six games this season while GT are on the top of the points table with one loss and five wins in six matches.