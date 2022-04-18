IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals under quarantine after cricketer tests positive for COVID-19

The Indian Premier League (IPL) may face a new challenge in the coming days as the Delhi Capitals players and support staff were forced to cancel their travel plans to Pune ahead of the match against Punjab Kings on Tuesday due to a COVID-19 outbreak inside the bio-secure bubble.

According to Cricbuzz, sources revealed that a Delhi Capitals cricketer has tested positive in the daily tests conducted by the franchise and as a result, the entire team is currently under quarantine.

The report further stated that the cricketer will now undergo a RT-PCR test in order to confirm the results and the entire squad will undergo door-to-door COVID-19 testing on Monday and Tuesday

Earlier, Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart had tested positive and that had given rise to speculations about a possible breach in the bubble. He is currently undergoing treatment and his situation is being closely monitored by the Delhi Capitals medical team at the moment.

At present, the IPL is being played in just four venues across Maharashtra (three in Mumbai and one in Pune) with 25 percent of the venues open for spectators during the matches. However, with the rise of COVID-19 cases, strict decisions may be taken in the coming days regarding the crowd.

Delhi Capitals are currently eighth in the IPL points table with four points from five matches. They were beaten in their last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore as they were unable to chase down the total after a blistering knock from Dinesh Karthik.