Bhuvneshwar Kumar becomes first Indian fast bowler ever in IPL history to achieve massive feat

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been a mainstay for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for quite some time and on Sunday, the pacer added a major milestone to his name.

The fast bowler became the first Indian pacer ever to take 150 wickets in the IPL as he took three wickets for his side as they defeated Punjab Kings by seven wickets. Overall, he is the third fast bowler to reach this milestone after Dwayne Bravo (174*) and Lasith Malinga (170).

Also read | Stand-in skipper Rashid Khan reveals why Hardik Pandya is missing GT's clash against CSK

The four other bowlers – Amit Mishra (166 wickets), Piyush Chawla (157), Yuzvendra Chahal (151) and Harbhajan Singh (150) – who have achieved this feat in the IPL tournament are all spinners.

Bhuvneshwar has been a part of the SRH franchise for quite some time with his best season for the side coming in 2017 when he took 26 wickets. The fast bowler was also instrumental in Sunrisers’ title winning season back in 2016 as he took 23 wickets to guide them to a brilliant victory.

Also read | IPL 2022: 'He is Mr IPL' - Former England spinner heaps praises on Punjab Kings batsman

On Sunday, Umran Malik took four wickets while Bhuvneshwar Kumar took three as Punjab Kings were bundled out for 151. Bhuvneshwar dealt a lot of damage to the top order batsmen as expect for Liam Livingstone who scored 60 off just 33 balls, none were able to capitalise on their good starts.

In response, it was tidy batting display from SRH as Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran stitched together a decent partnership to guide them to their fourth consecutive victory in the tournament.