IPL 2022: 'He is Mr IPL' - Former England spinner heaps praises on Punjab Kings batsman

Former England international Graeme Swann believes that Punjab Kings opener Shikhar Dhawan is enjoying the form of his life and he hailed the veteran batsman as ‘Mr IPL’.

Dhawan, who was picked by Punjab Kings for INR 82.5 million after a couple of good seasons with Delhi Capitals, is currently the second highest run-scorer in IPL history. Dhawan also holds the record of being the only Indian cricketer in the history of T20 cricket to hit 1000 fours in the format.

"Clearly he's (Shikhar Dhawan) in a form of his life. I mean he's been playing a pink suit gear dog in the TATA IPL. I mean he is Mr. IPL (for me) and I love watching every minute of him bat like that (when he's in his elements)," Swann said on Star Sports' show Cricket Live.

The former England spinner also praised Dhawan for his wide array of shots and he went on to say that the audience are getting a glimpse into ‘Vintage Shikhar Dhawan’ this season.

"As soon as Shikhar Dhawan plays a shot over extra cover for a six early on in his innings, you know he's in for a good time. And these are some vintage Shikhar Dhawan shots. He's brilliant down the ground, brilliant over the square, that little ramp over the top, a flick to the leg side. He's amazing."

The left-hander had a couple of good starts in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 but could only manage to score one half century in five matches and he currently has a strike rate of 133.11.