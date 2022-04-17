IPL 2022: Updated points table after Gujarat Titans beat Chennai Super Kings by three wickets

Gujarat Titans solidified their position at the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 points table with a brilliant win over Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. Thanks to the win, they have 10 points from six encounters and they also boast of the best net run rate (0.395) in the T20 competition.

Royal Challengers Bangalore continued to occupy the third position with a net run rate of 0.142 while Sunrisers Hyderabad moved up to fourth after beating Punjab Kings earlier on Sunday.

Umran Malik took four wickets and Bhuvneshwar Kumar took three as Sunrisers Hyderabad bowled out Punjab Kings for 151 and they were able to chase down the target with seven wickets in hand.

SRH became the first team in this year’s tournament to register four consecutive victories.

Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders retained their positions at No 5 and 6 respectively but it was a drop of two places for Punjab Kings who looked completely outplayed against SRH.

Punjab Kings currently have six points from six matches with a positive net run rate of 0.109.

There was no change in the bottom half of the battle as well as Delhi Capitals remained in the eighth position with four points while Chennai Super Kings are still ninth after losing their fifth encounter.

The last position belongs to five-time champions Mumbai Indians who are the only side to not win a single match this year and they have the worst net run rate (-1.048) in the tournament right now.