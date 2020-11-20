'Rahane doesn't need to change his game or personality', warns Harbhajan Singh

India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is most likely to lead the team after Virat Kohli's departure. However, former test spinner Harbhajan Singh warned Rahane to use his personality than copying Virat Kohli's leadership style in the final three tests against Australia.

According to Harbhajan, soft-spoken Mumbaikar should try to lead the way that comes naturally to him.

"He's very calm and composed, not so expressive. He's very different to Virat Kohli," Harbhajan, who played 103 tests and 236 one-dayers between 1998-2015, told Sports Tak digital channel.

"I would like to remind Rahane that he doesn't need to change his game or personality.

"Looking at a personality like Virat, Rahane might think that he has to adopt some of it to beat Australia. But I don’t think that's necessary.

"All Rahane needs to do is be himself and make sure he gets the best out of his team."

India team led by Kohli created history after beating Australia 2-1 in 2018/19. They became the first Asian side to triumph in a Test series Down Under.

Harbhajan had no doubts India would miss Kohli, also their batting mainstay.

"Virat has an unbelievable record in Australia, something every batsman aspires. So definitely India is going to miss Kohli in the batting unit.

"Then his experience as a captain. His aggression, leading from the front, that is Virat Kohli.

"He always puts his best foot forward. His body language, his intent ... India is going to miss him."