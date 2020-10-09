Rafael Nadal defeats Diego Schwartzman to qualify for his 13th French Open final

Rafael Nadal on Friday defeated Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (0) in the semi-final of ongoing Roland Garros 2020 to qualify to the final of the Grand Slam event where the Spaniard will take on the winner of the match between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Nadal, a 12-time French Open winner, reached his 13th Roland Garros final after defeating Argentina's Diego Schwartzman, while setting up a potential blockbuster encounter against world no. one Novak Djokovic.

The 34-year-old completed his 99th win at Roland Garros since his debut in 2005 and is now one win away from equalising Roger Federer's all-time record of 20 Grand Slam titles. The Spaniard also qualified for his 28th final at the majors.

Whereas, Djokovic, the winner of 2016 French Open, is chasing his 18th Grand Slam title and will take on Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second semi-final on Friday.

The world number one has a major record in the making, should he qualify for Sunday's final as he looks to become the first matn in half a century to win all four Grand Slams twice.