'Proper team': Manchester United star Pogba praises club's recent form in all competitions

Manchester United's star player Paul Pogba has complimented team's improved form and said that they are a "proper team" for Champions League qualification next year.

The Red Devils have been on a record unbeaten streak where they have not been beaten in 17 games in all competition. If they win against Southampton on Monday, they could surpass Chelsea and Leicester into the third position.

"Like I said before, it's about the team," he said. "You can call it a proper team. Sometimes before, we were maybe too defensive or too offensive and we didn't have this balance or this control.

"Now you can see we have that balance and there is more structure and we've been working hard on that. The improvement is huge and you can tell that."

According to the Frenchman, United are going towards the right direction to win this year's FA Cup and Europa League, but are still not yet where they wanted to be.

"United is about trophies, we know that," he said. "And there are trophies we know we can get and we can win.

"We don't want to let this opportunity go away. We're going to do our best to go and get those two trophies by giving everything.

"We feel great. That is the mentality now -- you have a positive mentality when you have a good result, but you also have to have the ability to get through the games like we did in the last few games."

(Inputs from AFP)